Unified Front: Ukraine's UN Resolutions Against Russian Invasion

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed on Sunday the coordinated approach between Ukraine and the United States in drafting UN resolutions addressing Russia's military actions. He highlighted that these resolutions are not in conflict but rather complement each other.

Sybiha underscored that Ukraine's resolution benefits from substantial support from its international partners. He revealed that Ukraine is preparing to introduce the resolution to the United Nations General Assembly soon.

The ongoing diplomatic efforts signal a unified front as Ukraine and its allies seek to maximize international pressure on Russia through the United Nations platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)