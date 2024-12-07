Left Menu

Pakistan Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan's May 9 probe petition on December 10

Pakistan's Supreme Court has set December 10 for a hearing on PTI founder Imran Khan's petition, seeking a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 riots following his arrest. The case will be heard by a seven-member constitutional bench, alongside another petition on alleged election rigging scheduled for December 11.

Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan. (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled a hearing for December 10 on a petition filed by PTI founder Imran Khan, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, 2023. A seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan will preside over the case, according to a Supreme Court cause list issued on Friday, Dawn reported.

The petition stems from Imran Khan's demand for judicial commissions to probe two significant events: the riots that erupted following his arrest on May 9 and the PTI's "final call" protest on November 26. On Thursday, the former prime minister posted on his X account, announcing a five-member negotiating committee tasked with addressing two key points: "release of under-trial political prisoners ... establishment of judicial commission for transparent investigation of the events of 9th May and 26th November."

The negotiation team, formed to engage with the government, includes Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja, and Asad Qaiser, reported Dawn. On Friday, Imran reiterated his demands on X, stating, "We have two demands ... a commission should be formed under the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court to conduct an independent inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 26 ... unjustly imprisoned political prisoners should be released."

Imran warned that if these demands were not met, "civil disobedience, reduction of remittances and boycott movement will be initiated" by the PTI. His call for a judicial probe comes in the aftermath of his arrest on May 9, which triggered nationwide riots lasting over 24 hours, Dawn reported. In addition to this case, another hearing is scheduled for December 11 on a separate petition filed by the PTI founder, alleging rigging in February's general elections. (ANI)

