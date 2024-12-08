Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Advance on Homs Amid Strategic Push

Syrian rebels have reportedly entered Homs, aiming to split President Assad's forces. Their success could separate Damascus from coastal areas. In contrast, Assad's military remains committed to defending Syria. The situation draws international criticism, with Trump emphasizing non-involvement from the US amidst rising tensions.

In a significant development, Syrian rebels claim to have breached the strategic city of Homs, a move that could potentially fracture President Bashar al-Assad's control by cutting off coastal regions from the capital, Damascus. The reported advance was described by rebel forces as a result of "qualitative night operations," which forced government remnants to flee.

Meanwhile, Assad's regime has assured Syrian citizens of its dedication to defending the nation, despite reports of rebels closing in on Damascus. A military statement communicated via cellular networks reiterated their commitment to national defense, amid withdrawals from suburban areas of the capital.

As Syrian forces reportedly retreat from key suburbs, including Moadamia al-Sham and Daraya, the conflict's international dimensions have grown. US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his stance that the US should not intervene, citing the imbroglio as stemming from previous administration mistakes and advising America to let the situation play out independently.

