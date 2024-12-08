Mass Protests Pressure PoJK to Revoke Controversial Ordinance

Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry announced on Saturday the retraction of a controversial presidential ordinance that incited widespread protests. He directed the PoJK government to release all individuals detained under the 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024,' according to Express Tribune reports.

This decisive move follows vigorous protests by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which organized lengthy marches toward PoJK's entry points. Convoys from Rawalakot, Bagh, and Dheer Kot gathered at the Kohala entry point, enduring the cold weather to stage a bridge sit-in connecting Pakistan with PoJK.

The Supreme Court's suspension of the ordinance hasn't quelled protesters led by JAAC, who demand its formal annulment and the activists' freedom. Core committee member Shaukat Nawaz Mir asserted the protest would persist until demands were met, despite government claims of releasing detainees and ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)