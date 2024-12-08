Left Menu

Mass Protests Pressure PoJK to Revoke Controversial Ordinance

The PoJK government decided to revoke a contentious ordinance after mass protests and directives from PoJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry. The protests, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), saw large gatherings and sit-ins at strategic entry points, demanding the release of detained activists and the ordinance's formal repeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:32 IST
Mass Protests Pressure PoJK to Revoke Controversial Ordinance
Representivate Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoJK

Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry announced on Saturday the retraction of a controversial presidential ordinance that incited widespread protests. He directed the PoJK government to release all individuals detained under the 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024,' according to Express Tribune reports.

This decisive move follows vigorous protests by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which organized lengthy marches toward PoJK's entry points. Convoys from Rawalakot, Bagh, and Dheer Kot gathered at the Kohala entry point, enduring the cold weather to stage a bridge sit-in connecting Pakistan with PoJK.

The Supreme Court's suspension of the ordinance hasn't quelled protesters led by JAAC, who demand its formal annulment and the activists' freedom. Core committee member Shaukat Nawaz Mir asserted the protest would persist until demands were met, despite government claims of releasing detainees and ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024