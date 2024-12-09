Left Menu

Om Prakash Meena Appointed as India's Envoy to Burkina Faso

Om Prakash Meena, former Deputy Secretary of Central and Western Africa, has been named India's Ambassador to Burkina Faso. India and Burkina Faso maintain strong bilateral ties, marked by economic cooperation and cultural exchange. Bilateral trade has seen steady growth, underscoring a robust partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:41 IST
Om Prakash Meena Appointed as India's Envoy to Burkina Faso
Ministry of External Affairs Logo (Photo/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Om Prakash Meena, previously serving as the Deputy Secretary of Central and Western Africa, has been appointed as India's new Ambassador to Burkina Faso, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. The MEA expressed confidence in Meena's imminent assumption of his new duties.

India and Burkina Faso have enjoyed a harmonious relationship, with Burkina Faso regarding India as a significant ally. The diplomatic mission in Ouagadougou was reinstated in March 2019, while Burkina Faso's embassy in New Delhi was established in 1996 and upgraded to ambassadorial level in 2011. Formal cooperation traces back to 1976 with the signing of a protocol spearheaded by Burkina Faso's Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Bilateral trade has consistently risen from 2015-16 to 2021-22, with Burkina Faso often enjoying a trade surplus. Key imports for India include gold and cashew nuts, whereas India's exports to Burkina Faso are predominantly pharmaceutical goods and machinery. The Indian community there, numbering about 500, contributes significantly to manufacturing and commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024