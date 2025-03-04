Left Menu

India and Netherlands Fortify Economic Ties with Record FDI and Trade Growth

India and the Netherlands have significantly bolstered economic ties, with the Netherlands becoming a top investor and trade partner. A Rubix Data Sciences report highlights a USD 52 billion FDI from the Netherlands and a rapid rise in Indian exports, positioning the Netherlands as India's 3rd largest export destination.

Updated: 04-03-2025 16:31 IST
India and Netherlands Fortify Economic Ties with Record FDI and Trade Growth
India and the Netherlands have deepened their economic partnership, with the Dutch securing a formidable position as one of India's top investors, contributing an impressive USD 52 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows, according to a report by Rubix Data Sciences. This report offers valuable insights for Indian businesses looking to capitalize on the Netherlands' strategic role as a global trade hub.

Trade relations between India and the Netherlands have experienced a dramatic upswing, with the Netherlands now ranking as India's 3rd largest export destination in the fiscal year 2024, a noteworthy jump from 7th place in fiscal year 2020. Over the past five years, Indian exports to the Netherlands have surged at a 28 per cent compound annual growth rate, predominantly driven by refined petroleum, which now constitutes 64 per cent of India's total exports to the Dutch nation.

The FDI inflows from the Netherlands into India from April 2000 to September 2024 total USD 52 billion, establishing the Netherlands as India's 4th largest foreign investor. The report also highlights the Netherlands' key sectoral strengths, particularly its dominating services sector, which represents 77 per cent of its economy, and its role as a global leader in agricultural exports.

Mohan Ramaswamy, Co-founder and CEO of Rubix Data Sciences, noted, "India and the Netherlands have forged a robust trade and investment alliance, with remarkable numbers to underscore this strength. With the Netherlands now serving as India's 3rd largest export market and a major investor, there is a genuine opportunity for Indian businesses to extend their reach." He added, "Whether it involves harnessing trade flows or attracting investment, those who grasp the trends and act quickly will maintain a competitive edge. Our report deciphers these developments, offering businesses the insights necessary to optimize this evolving partnership."

As the Netherlands progresses economically and strengthens its trade relationship with India, Rubix Data Sciences remains committed to providing crucial data-driven insights to aid businesses in navigating these emerging opportunities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

