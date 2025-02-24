Left Menu

Russia Extends Economic Cooperation Hand to the U.S.

Russia, under the guidance of its President Vladimir Putin and through the statement of special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, has expressed its openness to economic cooperation with the U.S. This response comes after President Donald Trump's call for significant economic engagements between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:07 IST
In a significant diplomatic overture, Russia has shown its willingness to engage in economic cooperation with the United States. This affirmation was made by Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on international economic cooperation, as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent appeal for substantial economic partnerships with Russia.

Dmitriev, who took office on February 23, emphasized that such collaboration is crucial for building a stronger global economy. His statement underscores Russia's strategic interest in fostering closer economic ties with the United States, aligning with Trump's vision for 'major economic development transactions' between the two countries.

The dialogue between these two world powers marks a potential shift in international economic relations, suggesting a future where joint economic initiatives might become a cornerstone for global economic resilience and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

