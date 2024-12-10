Left Menu

India-Bangladesh Relations: The Critical Test for Diplomatic Ties

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev highlights the importance of Bangladesh's response following Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's meeting with Chief Muhammad Yunus. A change in ground situation regarding minority issues could indicate Bangladesh's willingness to cooperate with India. Also, Turkey's influence in Middle East poses concerns for India.

Updated: 10-12-2024 12:33 IST
Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev (Image/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Robinder Sachdev, a foreign affairs expert, emphasized the significance of Bangladesh's actions following Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's meeting with Bangladesh's Chief, Muhammad Yunus. In an interview with ANI, Sachdev pointed out that Bangladesh's response to concerns raised by Misri is crucial for maintaining positive relations with India.

Sachdev expressed that if there is a notable change in Bangladesh's treatment of minorities within the next couple of months, it would signal a genuine intent to collaborate with India constructively. However, failure to do so could suggest an unwillingness from the interim government to foster amicable ties with New Delhi, indicating potential influence from extremist or anti-India factions.

In a broader context, Sachdev also discussed the impact of the Syrian conflict on India, particularly regarding the amplified role of Turkey in Middle Eastern geopolitics. He noted Turkey's historical unfavorable stance towards India and highlighted the importance of monitoring Turkey's actions as it gains influence in the region. The need for India to explore alternatives in Syrian peace discussions that minimize Turkey's impact was underscored.

