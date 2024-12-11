International Outcry: Protesters Rally at 10 Downing Street Against Pakistan's Human Rights Violations

In a powerful demonstration coinciding with International Human Rights Day, activists gathered outside the UK Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street in London. The protest, organized by the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, spotlighted human rights violations in several regions under Pakistan's control.

Participants hailed from a range of organizations including the Baloch National Movement and the United Kashmir People's National Party. The protesters, representing marginalized communities from Sindh to Kashmir, unfurled banners depicting martyrs and victims of enforced disappearances, condemning Pakistan's oppressive rule.

Chants echoed for self-determination and an end to Pakistan's repressive policies. Leaders such as Sherbano of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and Kashif of the United Kashmir People's National Party voiced grievances against wrongful imprisonments and oppressive ordinances. The protest also marked historic involvement from a nationalist Sindhi political party on international grounds.

Addressing the crowd, Jasim Baloch of the Baloch National Movement UK detailed the plights of Baloch victims, while human rights advocate Rahul Jesrani criticized religious extremism endorsed by Pakistan. Concluding the event, a memorandum was submitted to the UK Prime Minister, urging Britain to support the oppressed citizens under Pakistani jurisdiction.

This demonstration, deemed a significant milestone for the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, amplifies the ongoing struggle for justice and self-determination in the region, further spotlighting Pakistan's continuing human rights violations on the global stage.

