UKPNP Leader Denounces Pakistan's Land Grabs in PoJK

Jamil Maqsood, head of the UKPNP's Foreign Affairs Committee, condemns Pakistan's military for illegal occupations in PoJK. He accuses Islamabad of violating international law and UN resolutions through land grabs and the militarization of civilian areas, urging global action and accountability for these contentious policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:01 IST
President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UKPNP, Jamil Maqsood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Jamil Maqsood, a senior figure within the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has issued a stern rebuke against the Pakistani military and navy, condemning them for their continued illegal occupation and land grabs in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Maqsood's condemnation was sparked by the establishment of military and naval installations in key areas such as Pir Chinasi, Ganga Choti, Las Danna, Toli Pir, and Banjosa. He asserts that these actions are part of a strategic plan by Pakistan to dominate the region's demography, subdue the local population, and violate international norms and United Nations resolutions.

He called on the global community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take decisive measures against Pakistan's aggressive land policies and demanded the withdrawal of military forces from civilian areas to border regions, to adhere to international legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

