Biden's Historic Clemency: A Second Chance for 1,500 Americans

In a landmark decision, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will grant clemency to approximately 1,500 individuals and issue pardons to 39 people convicted of non-violent offenses. The White House has hailed this move as the largest single-day use of presidential clemency in contemporary American history.

The initiative underscores Biden's commitment to second chances and promoting equal justice. According to a statement from the White House, the 1,500 individuals who had their sentences commuted were previously placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing successful rehabilitation and dedication to community safety.

CNN reports that Biden's decision comes amid rising pressures to apply his clemency power more expansively, following some controversy surrounding the recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden. Despite the criticism, Biden's administration remains focused on evaluating further clemency initiatives before the end of his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)