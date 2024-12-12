Left Menu

India and Thailand Strengthen Defence Ties at New Delhi Dialogue

The 9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue in New Delhi marked a milestone in bilateral relations, as both nations agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to oversee defence cooperation. They also plan Subject Matter Experts Exchanges for enhanced military engagement and shared advancements in the defence industry.

9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue held in New Delhi (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue convened in New Delhi, signaling a significant stride in bilateral defence relations as both countries committed to forming a Joint Working Group to supervise cooperation in the defence industry sector.

Co-chaired by India's Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad and Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence Gen Tharapong Malakam, the meeting underscored the importance of deepening defence collaboration through Subject Matter Experts Exchanges between their armed forces.

India showcased its burgeoning defence industry capabilities, eliciting Thailand's interest in exploring co-design and co-development opportunities, aligning with regional strategies like India's 'Act East' and Thailand's 'Act West' policies to bolster their strategic partnership across the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

