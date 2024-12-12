India and Thailand Strengthen Defence Ties at New Delhi Dialogue

The 9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue convened in New Delhi, signaling a significant stride in bilateral defence relations as both countries committed to forming a Joint Working Group to supervise cooperation in the defence industry sector.

Co-chaired by India's Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad and Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence Gen Tharapong Malakam, the meeting underscored the importance of deepening defence collaboration through Subject Matter Experts Exchanges between their armed forces.

India showcased its burgeoning defence industry capabilities, eliciting Thailand's interest in exploring co-design and co-development opportunities, aligning with regional strategies like India's 'Act East' and Thailand's 'Act West' policies to bolster their strategic partnership across the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)