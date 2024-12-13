Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Moldova's Top Diplomat Visits India

Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihail Popsoi, will visit India from December 15-17, 2024, to foster bilateral relations. The visit, which follows a recent meeting in New Delhi, includes discussions aimed at enhancing political cooperation, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:25 IST
Strengthening Ties: Moldova's Top Diplomat Visits India
Mihail Popsoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova (Photo/@MihaiPopsoi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihail Popsoi, is set to visit India from December 15 to 17, 2024, marking a significant step in deepening ties between the two countries. According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs, Popsoi will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi early on December 15, setting the stage for a busy schedule aimed at fostering diplomatic and economic cooperation.

On the evening of his arrival, Popsoi will meet with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, at Hotel ITC Maurya, adding another layer to the dialogue initiated during the second India-Moldova Foreign Office Consultations in October. These consultations focused on bolstering political, trade, and cultural relations, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties.

Before his departure on December 17, Popsoi will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat, further underscoring the significance of this diplomatic visit. India's recognition of Moldova in 1991 and the planned opening of a Moldovan embassy in India are pivotal in the evolving relationship, highlighting a shared commitment to international and multilateral collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024