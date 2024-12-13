Strengthening Ties: Moldova's Top Diplomat Visits India
Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihail Popsoi, will visit India from December 15-17, 2024, to foster bilateral relations. The visit, which follows a recent meeting in New Delhi, includes discussions aimed at enhancing political cooperation, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.
Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihail Popsoi, is set to visit India from December 15 to 17, 2024, marking a significant step in deepening ties between the two countries. According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs, Popsoi will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi early on December 15, setting the stage for a busy schedule aimed at fostering diplomatic and economic cooperation.
On the evening of his arrival, Popsoi will meet with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, at Hotel ITC Maurya, adding another layer to the dialogue initiated during the second India-Moldova Foreign Office Consultations in October. These consultations focused on bolstering political, trade, and cultural relations, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties.
Before his departure on December 17, Popsoi will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat, further underscoring the significance of this diplomatic visit. India's recognition of Moldova in 1991 and the planned opening of a Moldovan embassy in India are pivotal in the evolving relationship, highlighting a shared commitment to international and multilateral collaboration.
