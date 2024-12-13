Strengthening Ties: Moldova's Top Diplomat Visits India

Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihail Popsoi, is set to visit India from December 15 to 17, 2024, marking a significant step in deepening ties between the two countries. According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs, Popsoi will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi early on December 15, setting the stage for a busy schedule aimed at fostering diplomatic and economic cooperation.

On the evening of his arrival, Popsoi will meet with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, at Hotel ITC Maurya, adding another layer to the dialogue initiated during the second India-Moldova Foreign Office Consultations in October. These consultations focused on bolstering political, trade, and cultural relations, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties.

Before his departure on December 17, Popsoi will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat, further underscoring the significance of this diplomatic visit. India's recognition of Moldova in 1991 and the planned opening of a Moldovan embassy in India are pivotal in the evolving relationship, highlighting a shared commitment to international and multilateral collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)