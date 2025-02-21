Left Menu

Diplomacy in the Heart of Africa: Jaishankar in South Africa

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Johannesburg for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other global leaders to discuss bilateral ties and support for South Africa's G20 Presidency. Key discussions involved India-Russia cooperation and the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:03 IST
Diplomacy in the Heart of Africa: Jaishankar in South Africa
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • South Africa

During a diplomatic tour in Johannesburg, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. As the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting commenced, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and assured India's support for South Africa's G20 priorities.

Engaging with other international figures, Jaishankar discussed pressing global issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and reviewed bilateral ties amidst continuing developments, including the Ukraine conflict. Meetings with leaders from Singapore, Brazil, and Ethiopia also focused on enhancing bilateral relations.

As BRICS members prepare for their upcoming summit in Brazil, Jaishankar's interactions underlined India's commitment to fostering global partnerships and playing an active role in international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025