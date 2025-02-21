Diplomacy in the Heart of Africa: Jaishankar in South Africa
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Johannesburg for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other global leaders to discuss bilateral ties and support for South Africa's G20 Presidency. Key discussions involved India-Russia cooperation and the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil.
During a diplomatic tour in Johannesburg, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. As the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting commenced, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and assured India's support for South Africa's G20 priorities.
Engaging with other international figures, Jaishankar discussed pressing global issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and reviewed bilateral ties amidst continuing developments, including the Ukraine conflict. Meetings with leaders from Singapore, Brazil, and Ethiopia also focused on enhancing bilateral relations.
As BRICS members prepare for their upcoming summit in Brazil, Jaishankar's interactions underlined India's commitment to fostering global partnerships and playing an active role in international alliances.
