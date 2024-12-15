Israeli Forces Seize Over 10,000 Hezbollah Weapons in Major Operation

In a major counter-terrorism operation, Israeli troops from the 91st Division have successfully confiscated more than 10,000 weapons from Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, as disclosed by the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday. This operation has considerably hampered Hezbollah's ability to carry out terrorist activities in the region.

The 91st Division has been actively targeting Hezbollah strongholds, particularly in the Litani and Saluki areas, adhering to the stipulations of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The military operation also included strikes on over 1,000 Hezbollah targets and the destruction of numerous terrorist infrastructures both above and underground.

Under the ceasefire that commenced on November 27, Hezbollah is required to pull back its armed units from southern Lebanon, with Israel also initiating a phased withdrawal. In turn, the Lebanese Armed Forces, with support from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, are to secure the region. This comes amid ongoing tensions following Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel communities, which have displaced over 68,000 residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)