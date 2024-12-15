Left Menu

Israeli Forces Seize Over 10,000 Hezbollah Weapons in Major Operation

Israeli troops from the 91st Division have confiscated over 10,000 Hezbollah weapons in southern Lebanon, significantly crippling the group’s terrorist capabilities. Operating under a ceasefire agreement that began in late November, Israeli forces are withdrawing while Lebanon's army and UN monitors assume border responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:08 IST
Israeli Forces Seize Over 10,000 Hezbollah Weapons in Major Operation
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a major counter-terrorism operation, Israeli troops from the 91st Division have successfully confiscated more than 10,000 weapons from Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, as disclosed by the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday. This operation has considerably hampered Hezbollah's ability to carry out terrorist activities in the region.

The 91st Division has been actively targeting Hezbollah strongholds, particularly in the Litani and Saluki areas, adhering to the stipulations of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The military operation also included strikes on over 1,000 Hezbollah targets and the destruction of numerous terrorist infrastructures both above and underground.

Under the ceasefire that commenced on November 27, Hezbollah is required to pull back its armed units from southern Lebanon, with Israel also initiating a phased withdrawal. In turn, the Lebanese Armed Forces, with support from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, are to secure the region. This comes amid ongoing tensions following Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel communities, which have displaced over 68,000 residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024