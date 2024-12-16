Left Menu

India, Sri Lanka, and UAE Collaborate on Sustainable Energy and Digital Transformation

India, Sri Lanka, and UAE are set to implement a multi-product pipeline to Sri Lanka, supply affordable energy, and boost solar projects. Leaders discussed digital public infrastructure collaboration, aiming at improving government services, and are considering educational cooperation and agricultural modernization initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:31 IST
India, Sri Lanka, and UAE Collaborate on Sustainable Energy and Digital Transformation
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, PM Narendra Modi (Image Credit: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement, India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE have agreed to develop a multi-product pipeline, aimed at supplying affordable and reliable energy to Sri Lanka. This agreement was formalized in a joint statement following discussions between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in New Delhi.

The joint statement, released after the meeting at Hyderabad House, emphasized the importance of energy security and unveiled steps towards enhancing the solar power project in Sampur. Additionally, leaders are considering proposals such as LNG supply, power grid connectivity, and offshore wind power development.

Beyond energy, both nations will collaborate on digitization, with plans to implement Sri Lanka's Unique Digital Identity project, akin to India's digital systems. Furthermore, discussions covered expanding digital public infrastructure and increasing digital transactions through UPI payments, alongside exploring educational and agricultural sector cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024