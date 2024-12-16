India, Sri Lanka, and UAE Collaborate on Sustainable Energy and Digital Transformation

In a significant advancement, India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE have agreed to develop a multi-product pipeline, aimed at supplying affordable and reliable energy to Sri Lanka. This agreement was formalized in a joint statement following discussions between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in New Delhi.

The joint statement, released after the meeting at Hyderabad House, emphasized the importance of energy security and unveiled steps towards enhancing the solar power project in Sampur. Additionally, leaders are considering proposals such as LNG supply, power grid connectivity, and offshore wind power development.

Beyond energy, both nations will collaborate on digitization, with plans to implement Sri Lanka's Unique Digital Identity project, akin to India's digital systems. Furthermore, discussions covered expanding digital public infrastructure and increasing digital transactions through UPI payments, alongside exploring educational and agricultural sector cooperation.

