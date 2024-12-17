China's Economic Conundrum: Bond Market Pessimism vs. Equities Optimism

China's bond market is raising alarms over the nation's economic recovery, evidenced by historic lows in bond yields and a widening differential with other economies, including Japan. Though the equities market appears optimistic, driven by hopes of a consumption boost, investors remain skeptical of rapid recovery, reports Taipei Times. Despite the restrictive nature of China's capital account affecting broader economic forecasting, the persistently negative sentiment in bond yields is clear.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield has plummeted over 80 basis points this year, hitting a record low of 1.78 percent. This drop indicates a banking system flush with cash, coupled with widespread expectations for sluggish growth and low inflation. Bhanu Baweja, Chief Strategist for UBS Investment Bank, notes the bond market's skepticism toward the stock market rally, suggesting it lacks long-term earnings or reflation basis, thus illustrating a significant divide between bond pessimism and equity bullishness in investor perspectives on China's economy.

While China's bond market grapples with persistent downward yield pressure, equities have enjoyed a lift partly due to government economic support assurances. Since September, rate cuts and stabilization efforts in the financial and property sectors have spurred equities, elevating price-to-earnings ratios and fostering optimism in certain quarters. However, the bond market's cautious position underscores doubt about a sustainable recovery, according to Taipei Times. Investment Director Edmund Goh at ABRDN attributes continued low bond yields to property market woes and limited inflation prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)