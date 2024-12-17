Taiwan's Tech Renaissance: Aiming for Global Leadership with Multifunctional Robots

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) Chairman and CEO CC Wei proposed that multifunctional service robots could mark Taiwan's next major global impact, capitalizing on its chip manufacturing and software design strengths, reported Taipei Times. Speaking at Taipei's National Science and Technology Conference, Wei spotlighted Taiwan's capability in advancing AI-powered robotics, a burgeoning sector in technology.

Wei noted AI and its applications dominated discourse with clients, including Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla. He highlighted Taiwan's strategic position in chip manufacturing, packaging, and data center production, assets that position the country centrally in AI's rapid expansion. "We possess excellent chip design facilities capable of creating diverse products," he asserted. "Our technologies in manufacturing, packaging, and data production enable us to influence the AI domain."

Highlighting trends, Wei discussed versatile service robots as a promising opportunity, sharing a revealing exchange with a billionaire, reportedly Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who prioritized robot development over cars. "He expressed concerns about chip supply as a primary challenge," Wei disclosed, assuring him TSMC could meet demands, pending payment.

This aligns with increasing interest in robots akin to Tesla's Optimus, expected to commence limited production next year. With advanced chip demand escalating, Wei sees Taiwan's tech ecosystem well-positioned to significantly aid the creation of multifunctional robots needing top-tier AI chips, software, and precise machinery, the Taipei Times noted.

Beyond robotics, Wei underscored drones as another strategic focus for Taiwan, urging software developers and precision machinery manufacturers to expand into this versatile field. "Drones offer diverse applications from data measurement to transporting goods and even people," he stated. Taiwan's government is integrating science and technology into everyday life initiatives. President William Lai, in his keynote, emphasized science, technology, and geopolitical strategies as essential to counter AI's rise.

Lai mentioned that the Executive Yuan's Economic Development Commission sanctioned six regional initiatives to enhance healthcare, transportation, housing, and tourism, aiming to boost technological integration. The government plans to increase next year's science and technology budget by NTD 7.7 billion to NTD 196.5 billion, underscoring Taiwan's ambition for global tech leadership, according to Taipei Times.

The National Science and Technology Conference serves as a pivotal stage for drafting Taiwan's future agenda, blending insights from industry leaders, scholars, and innovators. Minister of Science and Technology Wu Cheng-wen highlighted this year's conference as vital for establishing long-term R&D goals, ensuring Taiwan remains a leader in technological advancements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)