Trump Suggests Canada as 51st US State Amid Tariff Tensions

US President-elect Donald Trump made waves by suggesting that Canada should consider becoming the 51st state of the United States. Speaking on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump argued that Canadians would benefit from reduced taxes and enhanced military protection if such a move were made. He described the proposal as 'great' and claimed many Canadians would support it.

Trump further questioned the annual US subsidy to Canada, reportedly over $100 million, suggesting such financial assistance does not make sense. He implied that Canadians might prefer joining the US for substantial savings and increased security. The President-elect's statement follows turbulent times in Canada, marked by the resignation of Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Labelling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as 'Governor,' Trump criticized Freeland's conduct, claiming it impeded productive decisions for Canadians. Trump's recent tariff threats include a 25 percent charge on Canadian and Mexican goods, and 10 percent on Chinese products, which could disrupt trade dynamics. His protectionist policies aim to bolster US industries and address global economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)