Left Menu

Trump Suggests Canada as 51st US State Amid Tariff Tensions

US President-elect Donald Trump proposed Canada join the US as its 51st state, claiming tax and military benefits for Canadians. His comments came on Truth Social, amidst Canadian political turmoil following the finance minister's resignation. Trump plans to impose tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, potentially impacting global trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:42 IST
Trump Suggests Canada as 51st US State Amid Tariff Tensions
US President-elect Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump made waves by suggesting that Canada should consider becoming the 51st state of the United States. Speaking on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump argued that Canadians would benefit from reduced taxes and enhanced military protection if such a move were made. He described the proposal as 'great' and claimed many Canadians would support it.

Trump further questioned the annual US subsidy to Canada, reportedly over $100 million, suggesting such financial assistance does not make sense. He implied that Canadians might prefer joining the US for substantial savings and increased security. The President-elect's statement follows turbulent times in Canada, marked by the resignation of Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Labelling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as 'Governor,' Trump criticized Freeland's conduct, claiming it impeded productive decisions for Canadians. Trump's recent tariff threats include a 25 percent charge on Canadian and Mexican goods, and 10 percent on Chinese products, which could disrupt trade dynamics. His protectionist policies aim to bolster US industries and address global economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024