Chilean Minister Honored with Zayed Medal for Global Climate Leadership

In a ceremony in Santiago, Chile, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored Chilean Environment Minister, Professor Maisa Rojas, with the prestigious Zayed the Second Medal. The accolade recognizes her significant contribution to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which took place in the UAE.
During the event, hosted by Rojas to celebrate UAE Ambassador to Chile, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, at the Ministry's headquarters, the minister expressed her gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed for the award. She lauded the historic UAE Consensus forged during COP28, now a pivotal framework for global climate action and sustainability, marking a cornerstone achievement for the environment.
Ambassador Al Neyadi congratulated Rojas, stressing the importance of encouraging international partnerships to expand sustainable initiatives. He praised Chile's active engagement in COP28 and its support for the UAE Consensus, emphasizing the need for collective global efforts to protect humanity and the planet amidst rapid global changes.
