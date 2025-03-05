India Calls for Urgent Reforms in Global Governance for Climate Action

At the World Sustainable Development Summit, India's Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav delivered a clear message: the current global governance system is inadequate in resolving pressing climate challenges. He advocated for significant structural reforms that prioritize equity and justice in climate talks.

Yadav underscored the technical feasibility of maintaining global warming within the critical 1.5-degree Celsius limit. However, he emphasized the need for developed countries to meet their financial and technological commitments to ensure this target remains achievable.

Highlighting a stark gap in climate finance, Yadav pointed out that the proposed USD 300 billion under the New Collective Quantified Goal is insufficient. He urged for a stronger international cooperation and enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to unlock the full potential of solar, wind, and forestry solutions in reducing emissions.

