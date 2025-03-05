India Calls for Urgent Reforms in Global Governance for Climate Action
India demands reforms in the global governance system to tackle climate challenges. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the need for developed nations to fulfill commitments and highlighted the financial shortfall in addressing climate needs. Rapid emission reductions can still be achieved with solar and wind power initiatives.
- Country:
- India
At the World Sustainable Development Summit, India's Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav delivered a clear message: the current global governance system is inadequate in resolving pressing climate challenges. He advocated for significant structural reforms that prioritize equity and justice in climate talks.
Yadav underscored the technical feasibility of maintaining global warming within the critical 1.5-degree Celsius limit. However, he emphasized the need for developed countries to meet their financial and technological commitments to ensure this target remains achievable.
Highlighting a stark gap in climate finance, Yadav pointed out that the proposed USD 300 billion under the New Collective Quantified Goal is insufficient. He urged for a stronger international cooperation and enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to unlock the full potential of solar, wind, and forestry solutions in reducing emissions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Banganga Paper Mills Powers Ahead with Solar Shift to Cut Costs and Emissions
HSBC Revises Net-Zero Emissions Goal Amid Economic Challenges
Turkey's Bold Move: Emissions Trading System Launched
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs
South Africa's Path to Inclusive Economic Growth: Key Policy Actions for Sustainable Development