India Leads the Way: Urgent Climate Action Needed

India stresses the urgency of keeping global warming within 1.5°C, highlighting the need for developed countries to fulfill financial commitments. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasizes global governance reform for equity in climate negotiations. India emerges as a climate leader, focusing on sustainable strategies and increased adaptation finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:25 IST
  • India

In a bold assertion at the TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit, India's Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav declared that curbing global warming within the crucial 1.5°C threshold is still within reach. However, this ambitious target hinges significantly on developed nations honoring their financial and technological commitments to support climate action.

Yadav highlighted systemic failings in multilateral efforts to tackle global challenges, stressing the urgent need for reform in international governance structures. He called for climate policy centered on equity and justice, with developed countries bearing historical responsibility for vast emissions.

Yadav pointed to renewable energy and forest conservation as pivotal in reducing emissions. Despite commitments for climate funding, developed nations fall short, jeopardizing the fight against climate change. The minister urged for comprehensive partnerships across sectors, emphasizing India's proactive stance and leadership in global environmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

