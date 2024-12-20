India Urges US to Act on Khalistani Terrorist Threats

In response to threats made by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has underscored India's grave concern regarding security threats. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that these threats are swiftly communicated with the US government.

During the weekly MEA press conference held in New Delhi, Jaiswal made clear, "We take such threats very seriously and prioritize addressing them with the US government." He also conveyed confidence in the US administration's ability to tackle India's security issues effectively.

Echoing this sentiment, Jaiswal mentioned that India has officially raised the issue with the American government, expecting them to take the necessary measures to address India's security apprehensions. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an India-designated terrorist, boasts dual American and Canadian citizenship.

In early October, the MEA had verified that the individual involved in an assassination plot against Pannun as indicted by the US Justice Department was no longer linked to the Indian government. The MEA assured that the US State Department clarified the individual was no longer employed by India, aligning with spokesperson Jaiswal's confirmation.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan described an alleged plot involving a purported Indian government employee, referred to as CC-1, who had reportedly hired an intermediary, Nikhil Gupta, to recruit a hitman for Pannun's assassination. The plot, foiled by US authorities, implicated Gupta and others in the elaborate scheme, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)