AEMEND Calls for Action: Growing Threats to Media Freedom in Pakistan

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has made a fervent appeal to the Pakistani government, urging action against the escalating suppression of media freedom. According to The News International, the executive committee of AEMEND convened on Thursday, voicing significant concerns over the hurdles journalists confront in Pakistan.

AEMEND's statement, as explored by The News International, emphasized the legal and political pressures besieging journalists and media groups. Notably, the discourse touched on restrictions to free expression, persistent legal battles, and the contentious Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance. The growing curbs on social media, arbitrary internet shutdowns, and ambiguous directives from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) have compounded financial woes for media outlets.

The statement also criticized PEMRA for manipulating television channels through coercive tactics, harming media credibility, and stifling free speech. AEMEND highlighted the targeting of journalists under purported moral and legal pretenses on social media, with notices and lawsuits meant to intimidate and sway editorial choices. The disruption in internet services and complications with social media platforms further exacerbate journalistic challenges.

The financial strain through ad revenue withholding, based on editorial disapproval, was another major concern for AEMEND. They condemned the political ostracism of television networks as undemocratic. The organization has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and political leaders to assess the media freedom scenario and shoulder the responsibility of alleviating these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)