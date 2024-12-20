India Slams Bangladesh Over Controversial Map in Deleted Post
India has lodged a formal protest with Bangladesh over a now-deleted map post by Mahfuz Alam, a senior Bangladeshi leader, which included Indian territories. This incident highlights the tensions between the two nations amid Bangladesh's internal unrest following a student-led movement and the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
India has issued a stern protest to Bangladesh after a controversial post by a top Bangladeshi leader included a map depicting Indian territories as part of Bangladesh. In a development that could strain bilateral ties, New Delhi urged restraint in public comments related to the incident.
The contentious map, shared by Mahfuz Alam—an influential aide to interim government head Muhammad Yunus—featured Indian regions Bengal, Assam, and Tripura. Although the post has been removed, the Indian government officially expressed its disapproval, calling for responsibility in public discourse.
Meanwhile, tensions in Bangladesh continue to grow after a student-led revolt led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Violence and unrest have surged since Yunus assumed interim leadership, with his administration preparing for elections by 2026 amidst political challenges.
