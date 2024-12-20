Left Menu

India Slams Bangladesh Over Controversial Map in Deleted Post

India has lodged a formal protest with Bangladesh over a now-deleted map post by Mahfuz Alam, a senior Bangladeshi leader, which included Indian territories. This incident highlights the tensions between the two nations amid Bangladesh's internal unrest following a student-led movement and the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:22 IST
India Slams Bangladesh Over Controversial Map in Deleted Post
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has issued a stern protest to Bangladesh after a controversial post by a top Bangladeshi leader included a map depicting Indian territories as part of Bangladesh. In a development that could strain bilateral ties, New Delhi urged restraint in public comments related to the incident.

The contentious map, shared by Mahfuz Alam—an influential aide to interim government head Muhammad Yunus—featured Indian regions Bengal, Assam, and Tripura. Although the post has been removed, the Indian government officially expressed its disapproval, calling for responsibility in public discourse.

Meanwhile, tensions in Bangladesh continue to grow after a student-led revolt led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Violence and unrest have surged since Yunus assumed interim leadership, with his administration preparing for elections by 2026 amidst political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024