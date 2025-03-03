Political Unrest in Guinea-Bissau: ECOWAS Mission Leaves Amid Tensions

ECOWAS's mission in Guinea-Bissau faced a premature end, leaving on Saturday amid escalating tensions over the electoral timeline of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. Unrest looms in the West African nation with a storied history of political instability, characterized by multiple coups over decades.

The main dispute centers on differing opinions regarding the official conclusion of Embalo's presidential term, which began in 2020. While his opponents claim it ended last week, the country's supreme court asserts a September 4 conclusion. Meanwhile, Embalo has scheduled presidential and parliamentary elections for November 30.

This mission, initiated with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, marks another challenging assignment for ECOWAS, a regional political and economic authority. Embalo, having survived two coup attempts, dissolved the opposition-led parliament and recently sought potential security and economic collaboration with Russia.

