Political Unrest in Guinea-Bissau: ECOWAS Mission Leaves Amid Tensions
A regional mission in Guinea-Bissau by ECOWAS ended prematurely amid electoral disputes and tensions over when President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's term should conclude. The nation, which has a history of coups, faces unrest, with upcoming elections set for November 30. Embalo has met with President Putin for potential economic and security ties.
ECOWAS's mission in Guinea-Bissau faced a premature end, leaving on Saturday amid escalating tensions over the electoral timeline of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. Unrest looms in the West African nation with a storied history of political instability, characterized by multiple coups over decades.
The main dispute centers on differing opinions regarding the official conclusion of Embalo's presidential term, which began in 2020. While his opponents claim it ended last week, the country's supreme court asserts a September 4 conclusion. Meanwhile, Embalo has scheduled presidential and parliamentary elections for November 30.
This mission, initiated with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, marks another challenging assignment for ECOWAS, a regional political and economic authority. Embalo, having survived two coup attempts, dissolved the opposition-led parliament and recently sought potential security and economic collaboration with Russia.
