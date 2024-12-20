Tibetan Youth Congress Sparks Awareness with 15,000 km Bike Rally
The Tibetan Youth Congress is conducting a 15,000 km bike rally from Bum-la Pass, protesting against cultural genocide in Tibet by China. The rally aims to expose Chinese atrocities, urging global attention and action to preserve Tibetan culture and identity.
- Country:
- India
This November, the Tibetan Youth Congress embarked on an ambitious motorcycle rally, commencing at the Bum-la Pass near the Indo-Tibet border in Arunachal Pradesh. The group's main mission is to protest what they describe as a 'cultural genocide' imposed by China on Tibet.
The rally, spanning nearly 15,000 kilometers and over 20 Indian states, marks its 30th day. Gonpo Dhondup, the President of the Tibetan Youth Congress, emphasized the rally's objective: highlighting the atrocities inflicted by the Chinese Communist regime and challenging its long-standing dominion over Tibet. Dhondup outlined China's alleged strategy aimed at dismantling Tibetan culture, involving forced enrollments and suppression of cultural education.
The Tibetan Youth Congress has called upon the Indian government and international community to voice demands for ending this cultural genocide. Dhondup stated, 'The closure of Tibetan schools and monastic institutions threatens our culture and identity. The international community must come together to halt these violations.' The rally also aims to remind the world of Tibet's past as an independent nation and to counter China's expansionist policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Stock Market in a Tense Wait Before Economic Conference
China Strikes Back: Sanctions on U.S. Military Firms
Philippines Challenges China: Diplomatic Protest over Maritime Incident
Diplomatic Tensions: Philippines Files Protest Against China Over Maritime Clash
Tensions Rise: China Sets 'Red Line' for U.S. and Allies