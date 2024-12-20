Left Menu

Tibetan Youth Congress Sparks Awareness with 15,000 km Bike Rally

The Tibetan Youth Congress is conducting a 15,000 km bike rally from Bum-la Pass, protesting against cultural genocide in Tibet by China. The rally aims to expose Chinese atrocities, urging global attention and action to preserve Tibetan culture and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:37 IST
Tibetan Youth Congress Sparks Awareness with 15,000 km Bike Rally
Participants at All India Motor Bike Rally by Tibetan Youth Congress (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This November, the Tibetan Youth Congress embarked on an ambitious motorcycle rally, commencing at the Bum-la Pass near the Indo-Tibet border in Arunachal Pradesh. The group's main mission is to protest what they describe as a 'cultural genocide' imposed by China on Tibet.

The rally, spanning nearly 15,000 kilometers and over 20 Indian states, marks its 30th day. Gonpo Dhondup, the President of the Tibetan Youth Congress, emphasized the rally's objective: highlighting the atrocities inflicted by the Chinese Communist regime and challenging its long-standing dominion over Tibet. Dhondup outlined China's alleged strategy aimed at dismantling Tibetan culture, involving forced enrollments and suppression of cultural education.

The Tibetan Youth Congress has called upon the Indian government and international community to voice demands for ending this cultural genocide. Dhondup stated, 'The closure of Tibetan schools and monastic institutions threatens our culture and identity. The international community must come together to halt these violations.' The rally also aims to remind the world of Tibet's past as an independent nation and to counter China's expansionist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024