Tibetan Youth Congress Sparks Awareness with 15,000 km Bike Rally

This November, the Tibetan Youth Congress embarked on an ambitious motorcycle rally, commencing at the Bum-la Pass near the Indo-Tibet border in Arunachal Pradesh. The group's main mission is to protest what they describe as a 'cultural genocide' imposed by China on Tibet.

The rally, spanning nearly 15,000 kilometers and over 20 Indian states, marks its 30th day. Gonpo Dhondup, the President of the Tibetan Youth Congress, emphasized the rally's objective: highlighting the atrocities inflicted by the Chinese Communist regime and challenging its long-standing dominion over Tibet. Dhondup outlined China's alleged strategy aimed at dismantling Tibetan culture, involving forced enrollments and suppression of cultural education.

The Tibetan Youth Congress has called upon the Indian government and international community to voice demands for ending this cultural genocide. Dhondup stated, 'The closure of Tibetan schools and monastic institutions threatens our culture and identity. The international community must come together to halt these violations.' The rally also aims to remind the world of Tibet's past as an independent nation and to counter China's expansionist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)