Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: China's Military Moves Around Taiwan Raise Alarms

Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity with nine aircraft and five vessels near its borders, escalating tensions. Six aircraft breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan responded with military monitoring. NATO's chief criticized China's assertive actions and warned about their potential impact on global security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:28 IST
Escalating Tensions: China's Military Moves Around Taiwan Raise Alarms
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Ministry of National Defence in Taiwan has reported an uptick in military activity by China around its borders, with nine aviation assets and five naval vessels detected until six in the morning, local time, on Saturday.

Among the nine People's Liberation Army aircraft, six breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone from various directions, including the north, southwest, and southeast.

In response, Taiwan deployed its military assets, including aircraft and ships, as well as missile systems stationed on the coast to track the activity. The MND clarified in a social media post that the situation was under control, noting they've seen and responded to Chinese moves accordingly.

This increase in Chinese military presence is part of a pattern observed since September 2020, identified as gray zone tactics that push the boundaries of military engagement without resorting to overt aggression. This consistent escalation has raised international concerns, with NATO leaders expressing wariness over the implications for regional and global stability.

NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking at the Carnegie Europe think tank in Brussels, criticized China's military buildup and its implications for cybersecurity, underlining that China's developments, including a projected increase in nuclear capabilities, are a matter of serious global concern.

Rutte emphasized, "China is increasingly aggressive toward Taiwan and aims to gain leverage over critical infrastructure, potentially weakening societies. The international community must remain vigilant of China's ambitions, as it is rapidly advancing its military and nuclear technologies."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024