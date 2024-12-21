Escalating Tensions: China's Military Moves Around Taiwan Raise Alarms

The Ministry of National Defence in Taiwan has reported an uptick in military activity by China around its borders, with nine aviation assets and five naval vessels detected until six in the morning, local time, on Saturday.

Among the nine People's Liberation Army aircraft, six breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone from various directions, including the north, southwest, and southeast.

In response, Taiwan deployed its military assets, including aircraft and ships, as well as missile systems stationed on the coast to track the activity. The MND clarified in a social media post that the situation was under control, noting they've seen and responded to Chinese moves accordingly.

This increase in Chinese military presence is part of a pattern observed since September 2020, identified as gray zone tactics that push the boundaries of military engagement without resorting to overt aggression. This consistent escalation has raised international concerns, with NATO leaders expressing wariness over the implications for regional and global stability.

NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking at the Carnegie Europe think tank in Brussels, criticized China's military buildup and its implications for cybersecurity, underlining that China's developments, including a projected increase in nuclear capabilities, are a matter of serious global concern.

Rutte emphasized, "China is increasingly aggressive toward Taiwan and aims to gain leverage over critical infrastructure, potentially weakening societies. The international community must remain vigilant of China's ambitions, as it is rapidly advancing its military and nuclear technologies."

