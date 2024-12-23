Karachi Grapples with Gas Crisis Amid Chilling Winter

Amidst plummeting temperatures, residents of Karachi, Pakistan, are struggling with a severe gas crisis, relying on costly liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as domestic supply dwindles. Scheduled LPG loadshedding leaves many areas without gas, forcing households to bear the brunt of rising LPG prices, Dawn reported.

The issue, exacerbated by aging infrastructure, seems to grip the city whenever winter approaches. The dilapidated distribution network, plagued by leaks, contributes significantly to low pressure and widespread shortages. The SSGC is reportedly rehabilitating its supply lines, targeting densely populated areas such as North Nazimabad and Lyari, to address rampant issues.

Despite rehabilitation efforts, residents report ongoing hardships. North Karachi residents face an entire week without gas, making the costly switch to LPG inevitable. Many, like retiree Muhammad Rizwan, struggle financially, rendered helpless by the irregular supply. With gas suction devices proving ineffective, and increased pressure on helpline services, residents are calling for urgent resolution as government concerns rise.

