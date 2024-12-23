Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India

Bangladesh has issued a formal request to India for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following her escape on August 5 post a student-led movement that resulted in her removal from power. The request was communicated via a 'note verbale,' as confirmed by Bangladesh's Interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain, according to local media sources.

In a recent press statement, Touhid Hossain confirmed, 'We have sent a note verbale to India requesting to send Sheikh Hasina back.' This follows the turmoil on August 5, when intensified protests and ensuing clashes claimed over 600 lives, forcing Hasina, aged 76, to flee to India. Subsequently, an interim administration was established, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

On December 9, Sheikh Hasina accused Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of orchestrating the uprising aimed at dismantling her government. Speaking to the United Kingdom Awami League in a virtual session, she asserted that the protests were a calculated plot, even after fulfilling all protest demands. Despite meeting protester demands, unrest prevailed, indicating a deliberate conspiracy, claimed Hasina.

Adding further allegations, Hasina deemed Yunus the 'mastermind' behind the upheaval. She argued that the protests, initially claiming to represent student interests since July 7, 2024, were an elaborate scheme to unseat her. 'Yunus orchestrated this operation despite all demands being addressed, orchestrating nationwide discontent. It was a planned conspiracy,' she declared.

She fiercely criticized the interim government, labeling it tyrannical, and argued the general populace of Bangladesh was unjustly stripped of their rights. 'Bangladesh is facing severe challenges. Under tyrannical governance, citizens are being robbed of their rights. Our nation suffers... It's being devastated,' she mourned.

Hasina highlighted the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON priest, on sedition charges, lamenting the absence of legal defense for Das, as an indication of the lawlessness in Bangladesh. 'The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das came without legal representation. Where's the justice?... This illustrates the lawlessness prevalent in Bangladesh,' she added.

The political climate remains fraught, with Hasina's allegations framing the interim leadership as dictatorial, and the populace as oppressed. With Sheikh Hasina's potential extradition looming, the international community monitors Bangladesh's precarious situation apprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)