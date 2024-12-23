Voices of Concern: India Urges Bangladesh for Minority Protection and Democratic Fairness

Amid rising concerns over the plight of minority communities and media suppression in Bangladesh, former Indian High Commissioner Veena Sikri, along with other retired Indian officials, has penned an open letter urging immediate attention and corrective action. Highlighting India's sustained historical ties with its neighbor, Sikri stressed the urgent need for free, fair, and inclusive elections as a solution to the ongoing crisis.

In a candid interview, Sikri emphasized India's deep-rooted bond with Bangladesh, expressing dismay over the increasing attacks on minorities. She underscored that the situation has deteriorated to an alarming extent since August, with incidents of violence and repression exacerbating daily. With over 2,000 reported attacks targeting Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, Sikri called these developments profoundly concerning for India.

Sikri also addressed the role of media control in Bangladesh, criticizing its inability to freely report ongoing issues. The former diplomat warned about the restrictions imposed on the press, leading to an opaque understanding of reality for many Bangladeshis. The open letter, carrying signatures of various retired judges, bureaucrats, and other civil society members, aims to fortify Indo-Bangladeshi connections while advocating for an end to the ongoing turmoil through democratic means.

