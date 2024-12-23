Left Menu

Voices of Concern: India Urges Bangladesh for Minority Protection and Democratic Fairness

Former Indian High Commissioner Veena Sikri, alongside other ex-officials, voiced concern over minority issues and media control in Bangladesh, urging immediate corrective measures. They advocate for free and fair elections as a solution to the relentless turmoil affecting minority communities, emphasizing India's historical ties and support for Bangladesh's democratic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:04 IST
Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns over the plight of minority communities and media suppression in Bangladesh, former Indian High Commissioner Veena Sikri, along with other retired Indian officials, has penned an open letter urging immediate attention and corrective action. Highlighting India's sustained historical ties with its neighbor, Sikri stressed the urgent need for free, fair, and inclusive elections as a solution to the ongoing crisis.

In a candid interview, Sikri emphasized India's deep-rooted bond with Bangladesh, expressing dismay over the increasing attacks on minorities. She underscored that the situation has deteriorated to an alarming extent since August, with incidents of violence and repression exacerbating daily. With over 2,000 reported attacks targeting Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, Sikri called these developments profoundly concerning for India.

Sikri also addressed the role of media control in Bangladesh, criticizing its inability to freely report ongoing issues. The former diplomat warned about the restrictions imposed on the press, leading to an opaque understanding of reality for many Bangladeshis. The open letter, carrying signatures of various retired judges, bureaucrats, and other civil society members, aims to fortify Indo-Bangladeshi connections while advocating for an end to the ongoing turmoil through democratic means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

