Brazilian Authorities Rescue 163 Workers from 'Slavery-Like' Conditions at BYD Factory

In a striking development, Brazilian authorities have rescued 163 workers from living in conditions resembling modern-day slavery at a construction site for a Chinese electric vehicle factory. The company in question, Build Your Dreams (BYD), revealed that the workers faced inhumane conditions, which included poor sanitation, inadequate lodging, and withheld wages.

The workers were employed by the Jinjiang Group, an outsourced contractor, at the BYD factory site in Camacari, Bahia, according to the Public Labour Prosecutor's Office (MPT). The site has been closed until it meets compliance standards. The MPT reported that the workers' employment contracts would be terminated, and accommodation would be provided in the interim.

Inspections revealed alarming conditions, such as overcrowded lodgings with insufficient sanitary facilities and poor food storage. Furthermore, workers experienced forced labor indicators like withheld passports and wage deductions. The revelations highlight significant labor rights issues within outsourced operations at multinational companies.

