Spectee Expands Crisis Management with AI-Driven Services in the Philippines

Japanese crisis management firm Spectee has unveiled its innovative 'Visualization of Crisis' service in the Philippines, marking the company's first international expansion. The AI-powered system efficiently monitors disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and typhoons, by aggregating real-time data from social media and official sources.

Founded by CEO Kenjiro Murakami after witnessing the 2011 East Japan Earthquake, Spectee's service provides fact-checked reports to subscribers including government bodies, businesses, and media outlets. The company seeks to strengthen disaster response systems, ensuring swift evacuations and bolstering societal resilience.

Spectee's expansion into the Philippines follows feasibility studies and targets a nation frequently hit by natural disasters. The service, currently free to select users, will transition to a paid model by 2026. Spectee foresees further growth into India and other Asian countries, driven by Murakami's vision of global crisis management readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)