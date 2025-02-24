Philippines and Japan Unite Against Global Threats

The Philippines has announced its commitment to stand with Japan against any unilateral efforts to alter the global order, as articulated by its Defense Minister, Gilberto Teodoro, on Monday.

Teodoro's remarks came during a joint appearance with the visiting Japanese Defense Minister, Gen Nakatani. Both ministers underscored the escalating severity of the regional security environment.

The alliance between the two Asian nations reflects their mutual interest in maintaining regional stability and resisting threats that could disrupt the current global balance.

