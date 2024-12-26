Left Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Al-Aqsa Mosque Storming by Israeli Minister

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Urging protection for the holy site, the UAE stressed respecting Jordan's custodial role and called for international efforts towards peace while warning of potential regional instability.

UAE Strongly Condemns Al-Aqsa Mosque Storming by Israeli Minister
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has issued a strong condemnation following the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of National Security. In a statement released on December 26, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs labeled the event as both provocative and an incitement against Muslims, branding it an act of extremism.

Highlighting their firm stance, the Ministry underscored the necessity of providing complete protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque. They urged the cessation of provocative activities on the site and reiterated respect for the custodial role that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan holds over these sacred spaces in line with international law.

The Ministry also sounded the alarm over potential regional instability resulting from such provocations, cautioning against further escalation. Furthermore, the UAE called on Israel to cease its actions and appealed to the international community to bolster efforts for a political solution ensuring comprehensive peace and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

