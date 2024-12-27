Left Menu

Health Crisis in Swat: Doctors Strike Over Violence and Safety Concerns

Doctors at Swat's largest hospital continue their strike protesting violence from patients' relatives, demanding legal action and enforcement of a protective healthcare act. This dispute highlights ongoing tensions between medical professionals and patient families, emphasizing urgent safety reforms to protect healthcare workers in volatile situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:01 IST
Health Crisis in Swat: Doctors Strike Over Violence and Safety Concerns
Representivate Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The people of Pakistan's Swat region are facing significant challenges as ongoing doctor strikes at Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital disrupt services. The protests stem from attacks by patients' relatives and the slow implementation of a critical healthcare protection act, highlighting urgent safety concerns for medical professionals.

Dr. Murad Ali Shah, from the Young Doctors Association, detailed a recent incident where a 17-year-old accident victim died after being denied immediate surgery by hospital protocol. The subsequent assault on consultant neurosurgeon Dr. Ayaz Qasmi led to demands for legal action and the suspension of local police officers involved in mishandling the case.

Healthcare services across Swat have been severely impacted, with elective procedures stalled. Despite a 2020 law meant to shield medical staff from violence, its enforcement remains lax. Medical associations are intensifying their protests, advocating for the full application of this legislation to prevent future assaults and ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024