Health Crisis in Swat: Doctors Strike Over Violence and Safety Concerns
Doctors at Swat's largest hospital continue their strike protesting violence from patients' relatives, demanding legal action and enforcement of a protective healthcare act. This dispute highlights ongoing tensions between medical professionals and patient families, emphasizing urgent safety reforms to protect healthcare workers in volatile situations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The people of Pakistan's Swat region are facing significant challenges as ongoing doctor strikes at Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital disrupt services. The protests stem from attacks by patients' relatives and the slow implementation of a critical healthcare protection act, highlighting urgent safety concerns for medical professionals.
Dr. Murad Ali Shah, from the Young Doctors Association, detailed a recent incident where a 17-year-old accident victim died after being denied immediate surgery by hospital protocol. The subsequent assault on consultant neurosurgeon Dr. Ayaz Qasmi led to demands for legal action and the suspension of local police officers involved in mishandling the case.
Healthcare services across Swat have been severely impacted, with elective procedures stalled. Despite a 2020 law meant to shield medical staff from violence, its enforcement remains lax. Medical associations are intensifying their protests, advocating for the full application of this legislation to prevent future assaults and ensure the safety of healthcare workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qaumi Watan Party Leader Criticizes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Security Lapse
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Urges Peace Talks with Afghan Taliban
Crackdown on Terror Finance: Pakistan's Bold Move in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Polio worker kidnapped in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
King Charles III is set to focus on healthcare workers in his traditional Christmas message