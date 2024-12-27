Health Crisis in Swat: Doctors Strike Over Violence and Safety Concerns

The people of Pakistan's Swat region are facing significant challenges as ongoing doctor strikes at Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital disrupt services. The protests stem from attacks by patients' relatives and the slow implementation of a critical healthcare protection act, highlighting urgent safety concerns for medical professionals.

Dr. Murad Ali Shah, from the Young Doctors Association, detailed a recent incident where a 17-year-old accident victim died after being denied immediate surgery by hospital protocol. The subsequent assault on consultant neurosurgeon Dr. Ayaz Qasmi led to demands for legal action and the suspension of local police officers involved in mishandling the case.

Healthcare services across Swat have been severely impacted, with elective procedures stalled. Despite a 2020 law meant to shield medical staff from violence, its enforcement remains lax. Medical associations are intensifying their protests, advocating for the full application of this legislation to prevent future assaults and ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

