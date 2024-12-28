Left Menu

Unrest in Diamer Valley: Attack Sparks Alarm and Investigations

Unidentified militants torched homes and vandalised property in Diamer Valley, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, including the residence of a prominent scholar. This act has raised security concerns in the region. Local leaders urge a thorough investigation and enhanced security measures. Authorities suspect tribal feuds may be involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In a distressing act of violence, unidentified militants set fire to over a dozen homes in the Diamer Valley of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. This includes the residence of prominent religious scholar, Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Abdul Qudoos. According to local media, the incident occurred in Sarwan village within the Thor area.

The violent attack also targeted a traditional flour mill, cowsheds, and orchards, resulting in extensive damage and losses for the local populace. Over 100 walnut trees were destroyed, and significant quantities of hay and fodder were burnt. This incident has ignited widespread concern about security amongst residents, considering it as a challenge for local law enforcement to maintain peace amidst ongoing regional tensions, such as those surrounding the Diamer-Bhasha dam project.

Calls for action have surged within the community, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the attack and accountability for the perpetrators. They are also pressing for government intervention to provide compensation and ensure residents' safety. Official Faizullah Faraq confirmed the incident to local media, noting police investigations are underway and hinting at a possible connection to a tribal feud, a common issue in Diamer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

