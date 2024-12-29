Left Menu

Hanukkah Shines Bright at Mumbai’s Gateway of India

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah was celebrated at Mumbai's Gateway of India, featuring the lighting of the fifth candle on the menorah. The highlight was a speech by Israel's Consul General Kobbi Shoshani, who discussed the significance of the holiday and the shared histories of Jews and Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:35 IST
Hanukkah Shines Bright at Mumbai's Gateway of India
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gateway of India in Mumbai served as a vibrant backdrop for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, celebrated on Sunday with the lighting of the fifth candle on the menorah. The event drew a large turnout, with many from the Jewish community gathering to observe the festival alongside friends and family.

Among the attendees was Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, who discussed the historical aspects of Hanukkah. Shoshani emphasized the festival's importance as a symbol of victory over Greek forces more than 2,000 years ago. He drew parallels between the Jewish and Indian experiences of temple destruction and resilience.

Shoshani highlighted the deep historical connections between Jews and Indians, acknowledging their mutual experiences of cultural resilience. He remarked on the shared spirit of perseverance, marking the festival as a time to celebrate enduring traditions. Hanukkah, a significant eight-day festival, continues to light homes across the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

