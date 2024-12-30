UAE's 2024 Leap: From Energy Innovation to Infrastructure Elevation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reported notable achievements across energy, infrastructure, housing, and transportation sectors for the year 2024. These accomplishments underscore the nation's dedication to sustainable development, emphasizing innovation and technology in bolstering societal well-being.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, highlighted the UAE's strategic vision that balances urban growth with environmental conservation. Committed to clean energy, the UAE advances its agenda by reducing fossil fuel reliance and augmenting renewable energy contributions within the national framework. A significant investment of AED 500 billion over the next thirty years aims to propel the country towards climate neutrality, with current renewable and nuclear energy output at 6 GW and 5.6 GW respectively. The UAE also boasts a formidable infrastructure portfolio, with nearly 3,000 federal buildings established to date.

The nation invested AED 11.8 billion in infrastructure from 2018 to 2023, enhancing federal buildings, roads, dams, and waterways. In housing, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme helped stabilize families by issuing over 90,000 housing support decisions, worth nearly AED 60 billion since 1999. Recent innovations, such as the 'Manzli' initiative, streamline housing services by reducing bureaucratic requirements. The UAE's maritime prominence is exemplified by its hosting of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event in 2025 and the launch of the Blue Pass Multimodal, enhancing shipping efficiency.

Further achievements include the UAE's global logistics ranking, securing seventh place in logistics performance in 2023 and occupying top spots in air transport infrastructure, sea freight trade facilitation, and road quality. The Bureaucracy Zero Programme further attests to the UAE's pursuit of efficiency, cutting down on government procedures and significantly boosting customer satisfaction.

