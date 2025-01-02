Israel Boosts Animal Welfare with $1.23 Million in Grants

In an effort to enhance animal welfare across the nation, Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection has allocated substantial funds to support the initiatives of 36 organizations in 2024.

The financial backing, distributed through the Animal Welfare Fund, awards each eligible organization up to 400,000 Shekels, equating to a combined total of 4.5 million Shekels ($1.23 million).

These grants are directed towards a variety of projects, including the construction and renovation of animal facilities, animal sterilization, and efforts to educate the public on the importance of animal protection and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)