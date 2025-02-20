US Designates Mexican Cartels as Global Terrorist Organizations

In a bold move, the United States has officially designated several Mexican cartels, including the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, as global terrorist organizations. This decision, announced via a Federal Register notice, indicates a significant escalation in Washington's approach to combating drug-related crime.

The announcement has caused a stir in Mexico, with President Claudia Sheinbaum revealing that her government was not consulted prior to the decision. This lack of communication marks a potential strain in diplomatic relations, as Mexico grapples with the implications of the U.S.'s unilateral action.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to target alleged gang members within the country's borders, with this latest move potentially bolstering those initiatives. The ramifications of labeling these cartels as terror groups could be far-reaching, affecting everything from law enforcement tactics to international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)