Left Menu

US Designates Mexican Cartels as Global Terrorist Organizations

The U.S. has designated Mexican cartels as global terrorist organizations without consulting Mexico's government, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum. This move is part of increased immigration enforcement by the Trump administration against alleged gang members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:01 IST
US Designates Mexican Cartels as Global Terrorist Organizations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, the United States has officially designated several Mexican cartels, including the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, as global terrorist organizations. This decision, announced via a Federal Register notice, indicates a significant escalation in Washington's approach to combating drug-related crime.

The announcement has caused a stir in Mexico, with President Claudia Sheinbaum revealing that her government was not consulted prior to the decision. This lack of communication marks a potential strain in diplomatic relations, as Mexico grapples with the implications of the U.S.'s unilateral action.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to target alleged gang members within the country's borders, with this latest move potentially bolstering those initiatives. The ramifications of labeling these cartels as terror groups could be far-reaching, affecting everything from law enforcement tactics to international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025