Taiwanese Ex-Military Officers Handed Tough Sentences for Espionage

A retired Taiwanese Army Major, Lee Hai-peng, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Taiwan High Court for selling state secrets to China. The verdict marks a considerable increase from the sentence handed down last year. Two of his sons, former Captain Lee Yu-sheng and former Sergeant Lee Yu-ching, were also implicated and found guilty of conspiring with him. Lee Yu-sheng received a sentence of two years and one month, while Lee Yu-ching was sentenced to 10 years and six months, as per the court ruling on Tuesday.

Additionally, former Air Force Major Lee Wen-sheng has been sentenced to 15 years for assisting enemy spies, a term significantly harsher than his previous ruling, according to CNA news. The court's decisions remain open to appeal. In August 2024, the High Court had initially sentenced Lee Hai-peng to four years for disclosing confidential military information, a decision that was revisited by the Supreme Court and led to an increased sentence after further deliberation.

Lee Hai-peng, now in his 70s, began arranging meetings between Taiwanese and Chinese officials after retiring in 1990 and was recruited by China to gather intelligence. In 2008, he involved Lee Wen-sheng, who was stationed in Hualien, to help collect classified information. The court reported that Lee Hai-peng informed Lee Wen-sheng about aiding China's espionage efforts, which Lee Wen-sheng agreed to for financial gains. The trial further revealed that both Lee Wen-sheng and Lee Yu-ching had shared confidential documents with Chinese intelligence officials, which led to lucrative rewards, including a $10,000 payment and funded trips.

Lee Yu-ching was aware of his father's espionage activities but continued supporting him after returning to Taiwan. Initially, more lenient sentences were issued under lesser charges, but the retrial intensified penalties, especially for Lee Yu-ching, who was charged with aiding enemy spies, thus reflecting Taiwan's stringent measures against breaches of national security. All involved parties are considering appeals against the current verdicts.

