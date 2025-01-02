Left Menu

Pakistan Implements Pension Reforms Amid Fiscal Constraints

Pakistan's government has banned double pensions and revised pension calculations to comply with IMF and World Bank requirements. Pension benefits will now be based on average earnings in the 24 months before retirement, addressing rising liabilities and ensuring more sustainable pension planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:40 IST
Pakistan Implements Pension Reforms Amid Fiscal Constraints
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to align with fiscal constraints set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, Pakistan's government has initiated a pivotal reform by prohibiting double pensions from the national treasury. This decisive step aims to manage the country's burgeoning pension liabilities.

Under the new directive, pension benefits will be determined by the average earnings of the 24 months leading up to an employee's retirement, rather than being based on the last 30 years' salary, as was previously the case. This change reflects a significant shift in the pension calculation methodology, designed to contain rising future obligations.

A senior official expressed the urgent need for these reforms, revealing that the combined pension liabilities for Pakistan's Centre and provinces could range between PKR 40 to 45 trillion. To address this, new rules stipulate that eligible individuals can only select one pension. Meanwhile, the net pension at retirement will be reviewed every three years as the baseline for any future increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025