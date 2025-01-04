PTI Refrains from Military Dialogue, Focuses on Government Talks Amid Political Turmoil

In a significant political development, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan disclosed that his party had ceased "backdoor contacts" with Pakistan's military preceding the November 2024 protests, a revelation reported by Dawn. These clandestine discussions were previously pursued due to the military's crucial influence in national decision-making, but they halted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a new case.

Khan had obtained bail in the Toshakhana case, involving a disputed Bulgari jewellery purchase, yet his rearrest for charges tied to the September 2024 protest dissolved talks with the military, according to Gohar. He emphasized that future discussions with the military aren't completely ruled out, but the current focus is on government dialogue exclusively.

Addressing rumors about potentially relocating Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to Banigala, Gohar firmly rejected such offers, which align with Khan's perception of his detainment as unlawful. Gohar also dismissed a proposed trilateral meeting involving Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and Asif Ali Zardari, labeling it unrealistic due to deep-seated political differences.

In Peshawar, PTI's Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram assured that negotiations with the government would persist regardless of upcoming judicial verdicts, such as the anticipated ruling in the £190 million case. He also clarified that the release of PTI workers from military detention was unrelated to ongoing talks.

The PTI continues its civil disobedience campaign, urging overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances, aiming to pressure the government into releasing imprisoned party members and establishing a commission to examine recent protests. Akram warned of the adverse effects of internet disruptions on Pakistan's digital economy, highlighting the party's commitment to systemic reform amidst persistent governance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)