Shein's UK Listing in Jeopardy Amid Forced Labour Allegations

Lawyers representing Stop Uyghur Genocide recently submitted a critical dossier to Shein's legal team, accusing the fashion retailer of complicity in forced labour abuses linked to its supply chains in China's Uyghur region. This move comes as Shein's European legal advisor prepares to face the UK's Business and Trade Select Committee.

The dossier, which aligns with previous evidence submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, suggests a significant likelihood of Shein's supply chains being tainted by forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Concerns have been raised about Shein's pending listing on the London Stock Exchange, reinforcing calls for an investigation into its labour practices.

The allegations highlight potential violations of the UK's Modern Slavery Act, with questions arising about the legality of Shein's profits under proceeds of crime laws. These claims echo similar issues encountered in the United States. Leigh Day solicitor Ricardo Gama stressed the importance of accountability and urged regulatory bodies to prevent Shein's market activities if the allegations are proven.

(With inputs from agencies.)