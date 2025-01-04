Violence Erupts Despite Ceasefire: Deputy Commissioner Shot in Kurram
Violence erupted in Kurram's Bagan area as Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was shot despite a ceasefire, hindering peace efforts. Authorities were preparing to send an aid convoy to Parachinar, signaling a major step in restoring connectivity through the conflict-stricken region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a startling escalation of violence, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was shot and injured in the Bagan area. The shooting, reported by The News International, highlights the fragility of a recently signed ceasefire agreement aimed at restoring peace.
Authorities were on the verge of dispatching a critical aid convoy to Parachinar. This marked the reopening of the Tal-Parachinar road after three months of closure due to conflict, a significant stride toward regional recovery. Despite the ceasefire, the violence poses challenges to the ongoing stabilization efforts.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry confirmed that local peace committees, comprising residents and tribal leaders, will ensure the safety of the aid convoy. Additionally, disarmament plans including the dismantling of local bunkers are underway, signifying a concerted push towards long-term peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
