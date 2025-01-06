PPP-PML-N Rift Escalates Over Maritime Authority Dispute

Tensions between political allies Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) surged on Sunday when the PPP criticized the federal government's decision to establish the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority without consultation, as reported by Dawn. This move has rekindled discord within the coalition government, with PPP leaders highlighting their vital role in the government's stability and urging the Centre to adhere to constitutional protocols by involving allies in significant decisions.

Despite previous attempts to restore trust, including a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the situation remains fraught. The unilateral establishment of the maritime authority further pressures the partnership that supports the federal government. In a stern statement, PPP leader Shazia Marri criticized the PML-N government's exclusionary tactics regarding the maritime authority's creation, warning of repercussions if their support is withdrawn.

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh countered PPP's claims by asserting that PPP leadership was aware of the maritime authority's formation, emphasizing collaboration with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other PPP officials. Meanwhile, broader issues fuel the divide, including criticism from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over internet restrictions. Despite these challenges, political analysts expect the coalition to endure due to shared opposition against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

