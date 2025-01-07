Devastating Earthquake in Tibet Claims 53 Lives, Triggers Aftershocks

A devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Dingri County in Xigaze City, Tibet, resulting in at least 53 deaths and 62 injuries. The tremor, occurring at 9:05 am, unleashed significant destruction, including collapsed buildings, according to state-run media reports.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre pinpointed the epicenter at 28.5°N and 87.45°E, reporting a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. This quake prompted an immediate emergency response from the People's Liberation Army Western Theater Command, which deployed a drone to assess damage and placed transport, medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces on standby.

Xizang region experienced a sequence of aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 4.3 to 5.0. The tremors extended to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and Bihar's Sheohar district in India, forcing residents to evacuate, though no casualties were reported. Officials remain vigilant as the region continues to respond to the ongoing seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)