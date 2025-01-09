Nation Bids Farewell to Former President Carter at Washington National Cathedral

At the heart of Washington D.C, the historic National Cathedral played host to a solemn event as dignitaries and family congregated to pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter. Under high arches and stained glass, his casket entered the hallowed space, commencing the national funeral service, as reported by CNN.

A gathering of living former presidents marked the significance of the occasion. Seated prominently in the front row were President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton, and President-elect Donald Trump attended the service, their presence a testament to Carter's widescale influence.

The event was underscored by notable interactions, including a lengthy dialogue between Obama and Trump, seated side by side. Following the service's conclusion, Carter's body will be taken back to Plains, Georgia, for a private internment. President Biden is scheduled to deliver a eulogy, a moment of personal tribute to Carter in the twilight of Biden's presidency. Other notable attendees, such as former First Ladies and global leaders, emphasized the lasting impact of Carter's life and career.

