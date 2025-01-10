Left Menu

Surya Kiran 18: Strengthening Indo-Nepal Military Ties Through Rigorous Drills

The 18th Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise, Surya Kiran, underscores the strong partnership between the Indian and Nepalese armies. The exercise focuses on counterterrorism and operations in challenging terrains, fostering military cooperation through jungle survival and urban warfare training, and enhancing interoperability between the troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:48 IST
Surya Kiran 18: Strengthening Indo-Nepal Military Ties Through Rigorous Drills
Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise (Photo/Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The ongoing 18th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise, Surya Kiran, is a testament to the enduring partnership between the Indian and Nepalese armies. Hosted in Saljhandi, Nepal, the exercise runs from December 31 to January 13 and emphasizes counterterrorism training and operations in difficult terrains.

Participants engage in rigorous jungle survival drills, urban warfare training, and heliborne operations, aiming to prepare for modern battlefield scenarios. The exercise also incorporates real-world tactical simulations and promotes camaraderie through team sports and yoga, strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Prem Bahadur Gurung highlighted the importance of mutual experience sharing and enhancing interoperability. Approximately 700 defense personnel from both countries are participating, underscoring the commitment to peace and military excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025