Surya Kiran 18: Strengthening Indo-Nepal Military Ties Through Rigorous Drills

The ongoing 18th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Military Exercise, Surya Kiran, is a testament to the enduring partnership between the Indian and Nepalese armies. Hosted in Saljhandi, Nepal, the exercise runs from December 31 to January 13 and emphasizes counterterrorism training and operations in difficult terrains.

Participants engage in rigorous jungle survival drills, urban warfare training, and heliborne operations, aiming to prepare for modern battlefield scenarios. The exercise also incorporates real-world tactical simulations and promotes camaraderie through team sports and yoga, strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Prem Bahadur Gurung highlighted the importance of mutual experience sharing and enhancing interoperability. Approximately 700 defense personnel from both countries are participating, underscoring the commitment to peace and military excellence.

